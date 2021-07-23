Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

