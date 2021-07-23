Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.75.

Moderna stock opened at $323.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 256.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $342.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $858,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,176,714.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,353.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $68,937,484 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

