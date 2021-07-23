Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

