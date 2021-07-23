Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 5,416 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $1,901,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

