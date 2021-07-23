Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 948 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,657,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,839,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 64,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000.

MDYG stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

