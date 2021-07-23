Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of BAPR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

