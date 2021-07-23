Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

