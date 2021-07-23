Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 60,284 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,288 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $83,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $53,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $194.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.