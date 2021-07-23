Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $112.53 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,325 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $112,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.