Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $78.83 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 958.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 945,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,439 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.31% of Datadog worth $78,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,889,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.68.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

