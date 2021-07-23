Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $85.03 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,833 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $85,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,109,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,947,558. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $223.55 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.26 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.