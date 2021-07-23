Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

