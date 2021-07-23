Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,316,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.