Analysts Anticipate iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iSun.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,456. iSun has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter worth about $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.