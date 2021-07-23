Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 1,354,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,920. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.98.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,972,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

