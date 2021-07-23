Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post $205.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $205.30 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $788.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $834.45 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 133,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

