Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.24. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

DBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $878.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.36.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

