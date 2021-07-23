Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $19.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.72 million and the highest is $19.90 million. eGain posted sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.58 million, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

