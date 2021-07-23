Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce sales of $75.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $76.20 million. EXFO posted sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $288.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $289.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $307.85 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFO. Northland Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,919. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $340.10 million, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.