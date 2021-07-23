Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 137,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 144,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

