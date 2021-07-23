Analysts Offer Predictions for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.533 dividend. This is a boost from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.44%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

