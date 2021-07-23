Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

