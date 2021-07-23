Analysts Set Expectations for Doximity, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Doximity in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

