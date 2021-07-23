Analysts Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

