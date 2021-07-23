Analysts Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Target Price at $106.33

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,070,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

