Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $43.06

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

PDRDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $43.06 target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

