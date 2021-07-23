Analyzing iMedia Brands (IMBI) & The Competition

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iMedia Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iMedia Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 iMedia Brands Competitors 216 1025 3074 59 2.68

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.06%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 15.06%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30% iMedia Brands Competitors -4.40% -2.61% 1.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million -$13.23 million -5.44 iMedia Brands Competitors $14.99 billion $685.57 million 7.02

iMedia Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands. iMedia Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iMedia Brands peers beat iMedia Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

