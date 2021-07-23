Analyzing Markel (NYSE:MKL) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Markel alerts:

This table compares Markel and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.74 billion 1.72 $816.03 million $26.24 46.36 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.74 $143.52 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 22.62% 5.69% 1.63% SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79%

Volatility & Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Markel and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 0 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,118.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Markel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.