Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,214. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

