Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Tops $158.17 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00005463 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $158.17 million and $2.69 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,260,674 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

