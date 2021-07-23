Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,635.56 ($47.50).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,910 ($38.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,234.44. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market cap of £39.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.