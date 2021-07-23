Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 235,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Antero Resources worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.66 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

