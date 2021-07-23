Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 536.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 261.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 95,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,170,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 81.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.