Anthony M. V. Coombs Sells 3,733 Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS) Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 3,733 shares of S&U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £99,148.48 ($129,538.12).

LON SUS remained flat at $GBX 2,700 ($35.28) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,641.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13, a current ratio of 53.12 and a quick ratio of 52.94. S&U plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

