Anyswap Price Up 8.1% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

