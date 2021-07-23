Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $36.74

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $38.26. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 272 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $966.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

