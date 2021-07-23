Appaloosa LP Has $258.47 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Appaloosa LP cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 760,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.7% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $258,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.53. 498,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,020,098. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $553.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

