Appaloosa LP Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $103,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,483,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,427,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 145,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $54,060,000 after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

