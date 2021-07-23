Appaloosa LP Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,570,000. Appaloosa LP owned about 3.33% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

