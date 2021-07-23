Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

