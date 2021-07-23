Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

