Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

