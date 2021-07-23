Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells $330,120.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMTI opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

