AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 210,732 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

SBRA opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

