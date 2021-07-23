AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 269,733 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,429,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

