AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $8,806,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.