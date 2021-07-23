AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 618.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after buying an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

