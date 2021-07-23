AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

