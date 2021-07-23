AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.16 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

