AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.21 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

